Simple Ways to Secure your New Home

Decorating your home is far more fun than going around and setting up tons of security cameras. That being said, according to the FBI, burglars strike every 21 seconds, so it is now more important than ever for you to secure your investment.

Secure the Doors

You should never let a burglar stroll right in through your front door. Inspect your exterior doors and check to see if the hinges are strong, and also check your mail slot too. If someone can reach in it to unlock the door then this is something you need to look into. One way for you to take things to that next level would be for you to install a deadbolt, a strike plate or even for you to invest in some metal locks. Reinforcing sliding glass doors is always important too. You can use a window bar on the track to stop it from being forced open or you can even install a glass break sensor.

Lock the Windows

Doors and windows are easily the most common entry point for burglars. Manufacturer latches on windows are usually not effective and sometimes they can even be downright flimsy. If you don't like the look of the latches you have right now, then it may be time for you to beef them up with a key-operated lever. You might also want to install glass break sensors and window bars too. If you haven't moved into your new property yet and want to make the whole move easier on yourself in general then look into this checklist for moving into a new apartment.

Alarms

If your home does not have any kind of house alarm then you could be putting your home at risk. Studies have shown that burglars are most attracted to homes which do not have a security system in place, but that being said, 17% of houses don't have an alarm. This is the last thing you want, so you have to make sure that you have one and that it is installed properly.

Insurance

A lot of people wonder, what is homeowners insurance? What does it include? Why do I need it? These are all very valid questions. Homeowner's insurance will essentially give you the cover you need if your house is ever broken into or if damages are done. You will be able to make a claim and when you do, you can then count on the insurance company to pay out for your home repairs or any items that might have been stolen. If you don't have home insurance then you would have to pay for these costs yourself, as well as replacing any expensive items that might have been stolen.

Burglars

Vandals, criminals and burglars don't like to be in the spotlight to say the least. If you want to keep the bad folk at bay, then you have to make sure that you have a high level of lighting. You also need to make sure that you place lights around your front and back yard too. By doing this, you can then make intruders skittish while also protecting your home. If you want to take things to that next level, then put outdoor lights on a timer or even invest in a wireless spotlight.

Garage

So many criminals try and break in through the garage because it is a weak point of the house. If they can't break into your home through the garage, then that won't stop them. Chances are you still have some pretty cool stuff in there that they would be happy to take home with them. If you want to help yourself here then you have to make a habit of locking the doors to your garage. You also need to make sure that you have a garage door opener in the house, rather than in your car. That way, burglars can't break into your car to get it. Other things that you can do include having a security code to open the garage and covering windows so that people can't see in. Garage doors can also be equipped with additional locks, so if you want to step things up a notch, then don't be afraid to look into this.

Security System

Your home should always have some kind of security system. It doesn't matter if you have a DIY system or whether you want one that comes with high-tech, state-of-the-art equipment because anything is better than nothing. If you're not quite sure how to get one installed, then it is always a good idea for you to consult a professional. When you do, they can then advise you on the best solution for your home.